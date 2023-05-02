Ieq Capital LLC Invests $207,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLF stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.541 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

About Sun Life Financial



Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading

