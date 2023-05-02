Ieq Capital LLC Invests $208,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 617 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $367.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $386.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.83.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

