Ieq Capital LLC Invests $209,000 in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,613 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1,084.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 115,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 60.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 217.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Price Performance

NYSE MDC opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Further Reading

