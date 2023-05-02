Ieq Capital LLC Invests $51,000 in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 152,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Price Performance
Shares of Wipro stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Wipro Profile
Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wipro (WIT)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.