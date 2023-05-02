Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 814.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,388,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 421,704 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Erin Cummins acquired 14,500 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erin Cummins bought 14,500 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. Research analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

