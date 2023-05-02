Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

HLIO stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.13. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

Featured Stories

