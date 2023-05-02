Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 57,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 440.63%. The business had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNA. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,654,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,385,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 151,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $297,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,235,318 shares in the company, valued at $27,901,223.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,654,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,385,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 940,074 shares of company stock worth $1,564,128. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

