Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,872,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 46.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,336,000 after buying an additional 859,223 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hanesbrands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $14.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
