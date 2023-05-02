Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,872,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 46.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,336,000 after buying an additional 859,223 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

