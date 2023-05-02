Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

