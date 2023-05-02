Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $5,787,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 2,927.3% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

