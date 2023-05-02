Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Tobam purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

