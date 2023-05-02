Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,230 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXON. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,390.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,290 shares of company stock valued at $22,547,905 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.36.

AXON opened at $216.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $229.00.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.