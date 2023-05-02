Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

KKR stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

