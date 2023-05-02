Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,794 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,732 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,037,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 809,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NKTR opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $146.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.98% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $31,452.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $31,452.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

