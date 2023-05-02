Ieq Capital LLC Sells 11,474 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 286,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 202,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 66,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 20.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.