Ieq Capital LLC Sells 14,306 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,306 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 446.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SIRI. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

