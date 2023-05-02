Ieq Capital LLC Sells 243 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,838,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $276.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 167.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.15.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.