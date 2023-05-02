Ieq Capital LLC Sells 306 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
