Ieq Capital LLC Sells 4,452 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.5 %

UMC opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Microelectronics Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

