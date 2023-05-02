Ieq Capital LLC Sells 5,214 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,311,000 after buying an additional 1,466,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.