Ieq Capital LLC Takes $189,000 Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coann Capital LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 410,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 209,108 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 111,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in PG&E by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 82,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

