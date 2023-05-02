Ieq Capital LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Carvana by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.33. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.