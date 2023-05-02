Ieq Capital LLC Takes $86,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,727,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,322,000 after acquiring an additional 606,628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,715,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after acquiring an additional 34,421 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 804.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,226 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,829,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 29,374 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASX has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASE Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

NYSE ASX opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology



ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

