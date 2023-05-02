Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $121.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

