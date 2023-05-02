Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,142 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 665,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $271,519.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,725.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $271,519.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RKLB opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.77. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 64.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

