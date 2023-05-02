Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.68%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

