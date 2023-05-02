iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period.

ESML stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

