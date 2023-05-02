Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

