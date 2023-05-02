Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,384 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $598,595.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $598,595.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,372.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

