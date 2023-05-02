Jessup Wealth Management Inc Takes $2.04 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,519 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $305.56 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $308.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

