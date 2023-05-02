Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 4.2% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 122,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $426.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.04.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

