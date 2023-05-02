Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 6.5% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

