Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
