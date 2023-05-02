Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $426.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

