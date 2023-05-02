JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s 9th Largest Position

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,462 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $141.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

