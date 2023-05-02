JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 18,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,808.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 213,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $141.20 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

