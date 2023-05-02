JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $141.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

