Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,431 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 164,339 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 172,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,644,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock worth $51,415,878. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $32.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

