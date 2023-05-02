Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 52,685 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 153,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.