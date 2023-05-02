KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) COO W Patrick Mattson Buys 8,000 Shares

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) COO W Patrick Mattson bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

KREF opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a current ratio of 356.67. The company has a market cap of $718.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.84. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $20.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.54%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -260.61%.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,260,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Articles

