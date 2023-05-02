KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) COO W Patrick Mattson Buys 8,000 Shares

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) COO W Patrick Mattson bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 3.2 %
KREF opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a current ratio of 356.67. The company has a market cap of $718.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.84. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $20.72.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.54%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -260.61%.
Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.