Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 254 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.60 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

