Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.