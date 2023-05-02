Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Landstar System Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $178.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.93. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

