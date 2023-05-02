Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,492 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,773,000 after buying an additional 144,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 587,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $227.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

