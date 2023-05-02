M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Insider Sells $320,688.00 in Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

M/I Homes Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MHO opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.91.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,578,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,914,000 after purchasing an additional 287,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29,513 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

