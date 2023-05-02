Markel Corp Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average is $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.