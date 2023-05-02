Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,837 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 24.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.58, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

