Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Alison Sasser Sells 1,500 Shares

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alison Sasser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Alison Sasser sold 162 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $17,920.44.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $125.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $130.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.53.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

