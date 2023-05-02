Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,073 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $305.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $308.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

