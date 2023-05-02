Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $141.20 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $413.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day moving average of $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

